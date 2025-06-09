Athletics Fiji looks toward Brisbane 2032

File Photo

Over 60 athletes, coaches, and technical officials will be part of an Athletics Fiji Challenging Horizons workshop in Suva tomorrow.

This landmark initiative serves as a call to unite the Athletics Fiji family as it embarks on the long-term journey towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Eight key objectives designed to inspire change, strengthen pathways, and drive Fiji Athletics to new heights will be up for discussion.

FASANOC, the Fiji Sports Commission, Fiji Sports Council clubs, associations, ONOC, and other key stakeholders in the athletics community will be part of the event as well.

The workshop marks a critical step in shaping the future of athletics in Fiji and aims to foster collaboration, embrace change, and create clear pathways for athletes and coaches, while also building the partnerships needed to elevate Fiji Athletics to world-class standards.

Athletics Fiji says that bringing together diverse voices within the athletics ecosystem will ensure that the road to Brisbane 2032 is one of unity, excellence, and shared commitment.

