Athletes out to repay parent’s support

Athletes from Ratu Luke Secondary School in Bua are set to give their all at the Fiji Finals over the next three days, driven by the support of their parents in the lead-up to the competition.

Team manager Savenaca Koroi says the team’s participation wouldn’t have been possible without the backing of the athletes’ families.

He says the support from parents has been a big motivation over the past few weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

“The support from the parents has been great, we can really see them giving their all for the athletes here. Some of them come from afar just to be here with their children in camp, and we thank them for all they have done so far. The support has just been great.”

Ratu Luke will be represented by nine athletes at the Fiji Finals, which starts at 10:30am today, and you can watch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.