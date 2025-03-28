Areki dominates junior girls shot put

Tanesa Areki winning Gold

2024 Fiji Finals bronze medallist Tanesa Areki is setting higher standards for herself for this year’s Fiji Finals after winning gold in the junior girls shot put event in the Suva Zone One Athletics competition.

The year 10 student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School managed to throw a distance of 11.10 meters to win gold this morning and is looking to take out the top honours at the Fiji Finals.

She came in third in the sub-junior girls shot put event in the Fiji Finals last year, and will be looking to take it up a notch this time around.

Preparation for the zone has been difficult for Areki, as she has been working hard for a comeback this year.

Looking at her performance today, she believes she is heading in the right direction, and is urging her opponents for the Fiji Finals to come prepared.

With the Fiji Finals a few weeks away, she is looking to break the record in the junior girls shot put event.

“That’s my target, to break the record for the junior girls. I’ve been putting in the hard work and I believe I can achieve this target of mine.”

She thanked her coaches and teammates for their support during her preparation phase and hopes she has made them proud after winning gold today.

The Fiji Finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium from April 24th to the 26th.

