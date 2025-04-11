Another “Bua bullet” in the making

Rupeni Caucaunibuca Jnr celebrating his win for the Blue Ribbon Event

Following in his father’s footsteps as one of the fastest players on the rugby field, Rupeni Caucaunibuca Jnr from Naitasiri Secondary School is making a name for himself, not in rugby, but on the athletics track.

The Tailevu native, son of renowned rugby winger Rupeni Caucaunibuca Snr, claimed victory in the prestigious blue ribbon event at the Triple N Zone Athletics competition yesterday.

Caucaunibuca Jnr, currently a Vocational Student at Naitasiri Secondary Studying Carpentry and Joinery, initially joined the school to follow his father’s rugby legacy.

Naitasiri Secondary School’s Rupeni Caucaunibuca Jnr

However, he has shown he also inherits his father’s incredible speed after claiming the blue ribbon event.

While his father was known by many as the “Bua bullet”, Caucaunibuca Jnr is looking to create his own legacy on the tracks.

He is also expected to feature in their 4x100m finals this afternoon.

“I’m so happy that I’ve been able to come and compete here at the zone, yesterday and again today. And I had joined Naitasiri Secondary School because I wanted to play rugby.”

Caucaunibuca Jnr has stamped his mark as the fastest athlete at the Triple N Zone meet, and will certainly be one to look out for at the upcoming Fiji finals.

Caucaunibuca Snr was one of the top wingers in the world in the early 2000’s, having starred for the Blues in the Super Rugby competition and the Flying Fijians.

