ACS and Lelean lead after day one

Lelean Memorial School and Adi Cakobau are currently leading the boys and girls division after the conclusion of the first day of the Triple N Zone Athletics competition.

Lelean boast nine gold, nine silver and seven bronze in first place, while defending champions Nakasi High School sits in second with six gold, four bronze and six silver in the boys division.

Finally in third is Sila Central with six gold, two silver and three bronze.

ACS holds their lead for the girls with 15 gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.

Following in second place is Naitasiri High School with three gold, two silver and two bronze, while Lomaivuna High School is in third with two gold and two silver.

The competition concludes tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

