200m and 75m finals postponed

The 200m and 75m finals at the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games have been postponed to tomorrow due to scheduling delays.

FPSAA President Patrick Bower explained that the delays were caused by athletes still adjusting to event procedures.

He described the decision as a practical move to ensure students could go home, rest, and return refreshed for the next day.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re behind schedule due to athletes trying to familiarize themselves with procedures.”

Apart from minor issues, Bower adds that day one of the games has been a success.

The Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games is underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.