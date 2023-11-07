Athletes to nominate Team Fiji flag bearer

This year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands will be a bit different for Team Fiji.

In a first for Fiji, they’ll perform their war cry and athletes are going to nominate their flag bearer which has never been done before.

National Federations normally nominate who they believe should be the flag bearer but that’s not the case this time around.

One of the athletes expected to be nominated is Salome Tabuatalei who is going for her ninth Pacific Games.

FASANOC chief executive Vanessa Kilner says it’s all about the athletes.

“What I’ve actually tasked the athletes to do is to come up with their own nominations so we followed a simple process we’ve just never involved athletes so it’s generally open to national federations, open to all, to sit here and address the athletes to say you’re the champions you put in your nominations, I think it’s quite helpful.”

Meanwhile, Team Fiji will traditionally present its first war cry to the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The first group of athletes will leave for the Solomon Islands next Tuesday.