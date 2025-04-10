Athletes rewrite the record books at Triple N

(L-R) Veresa Valamei

Three records were broken this morning at the Triple N Zone Athletics competition.

All of the new records came from the 1500-metre events.

Veresa Valamei of Nakasi High School broke the senior boys’ record, which was originally set by Wainimala Secondary School four years ago.

Valamei clocked a new time of four minutes and 19.97 seconds, smashing the previous record by 17 seconds.

The 2024 Fiji Finals 3000m and 1500m champion, Akeneta Lutu of Lomaivuna School, broke the senior girls’ 1500m record, which was set by Adi Cakobau School four years ago.

She recorded a new time of five minutes and 25.15 seconds and is expected to be a strong contender in the 3000m event tomorrow.

Lastly, Waisea Turagalailai set a new sub-junior boys’ record with a time of four minutes and 57.12 seconds.

The previous record was held by Voruani Veremalua of Wainimala, who set a time of five minutes and 1.97 seconds in 2023.

