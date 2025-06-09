Athletes gears up for AFL South Pacific Talent Camp

Twelve members of the AFL Fiji Talent Academy will be participating in AFL South Pacific Talent Camp 2026 in Australia next month.

These athletes are the few of many from across the region who have been invited for the camp.

Preparations have already begun and these 12 athletes have been putting in the hard yards at Albert Park in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

This intensive program aims to develop their skills, enhance their athleticism, and prepare them for international competition.

The camp will feature athletes from countries like Tonga, Nauru, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.