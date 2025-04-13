Another milestone achievement for Karan

[Source: Oceania Athletics/ Facebook]

Fiji’s long-distance champion Yeshnil Karan recorded another huge milestone on the tracks, after recording a personal best in the 3000m Steeplechase event at the Australian Athletics Championships yesterday.

The 2023 Pacific Games gold medalist recorded a personal best of nine minutes and 2.80 seconds to finish in 8th place.

He last competed in the 3000m steeplechase event during the Pacific Games two years, and improved his time by 16 seconds.

He also set a personal best in the 1500m event, setting a new time of three minutes and 51.14 seconds.

The former Tavua College student continues to showcase his talent on the tracks and is likely to represent Fiji to Palau in the next few months.

