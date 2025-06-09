AJ Lam’s move to Clermont confirmed

[Photo: PHOTOSPORT]

All Blacks XV back AJ Lam will join ASM Clermont on a three-year deal from next season, ending his time with the Blues.

The 27-year-old, a key member of the Blues’ 2024 Super Rugby title-winning side, will complete the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season before heading to France, where he will link up with fellow champions Harry Plummer, Pita Gus Sowakula and George Moala.

Lam, who successfully transitioned from the outside backs to the midfield last season, says his focus remains firmly on finishing strong with the Blues.

He has featured regularly for the All Blacks XV and earned All Blacks call-ups as injury cover, but his overseas move will end his national eligibility.

Blues GM Rugby Murray Williams says while Lam’s departure is a major loss, the club is grateful to have him fully committed for one final season.

