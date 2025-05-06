AFLW returns to tradition with Blues-Magpies season opener

[ Source: ABC ]

The AFLW has chosen to go back to tradition with a Carlton and Collingwood season opener for 2025, prompting mixed reactions from fans and experts in the women’s game.

They have included one pundit saying they would like to see the game moved to a bigger stadium.

The AFL is set to announce on Tuesday afternoon that the Blues and Magpies will open the season on August 14 at Princes Park, coinciding with round 23 of the men’s competition and reflecting the inaugural women’s game in 2017 between the two sides.

Former AFLW All Australian and now expert commentator Kate McCarthy said she loved that the AFL was leaning into tradition.

However, she also understood why not all fans were stoked with the decision, noting some would prefer the game to be between more competitive sides or unique rivalries in the AFLW.

Collingwood finished last on the ladder last year with just one win and Carlton came 14th after four wins.

“I love the nostalgia of having the original match-up that we had to kick off the first-ever AFLW season, so I love that the AFL have decided to go back to that,” McCarthy told ABC Sport.

“I think we all very vividly remember the iconic footage of the packed stands and then seeing Gil McLachlan having to tell the crowds outside that there had been a lockout.

“I also understand other more successful clubs and supporters of those clubs feeling like they had earned the right to kick the season off … .

“I do feel like this is a moment in our short history that is important to honour and having this match-up is reflective of that.”

