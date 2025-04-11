ACS defends girls title, new winner in boy’s division

A new champion has been crowned at the Triple N Zone Athletics Competition after Lelean Memorial School took out the boy’s division title at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Adi Cakobau School has defended their title as champions in the girl’s division.

Lelean walks away with 19 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze, while Nakasi High School settled for second place with 15 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

And finally in third place is Sila Central High School with 7 gold, 7 silver and six bronze.

ACS collected an impressive 31 gold, 26 silver and 20 bronze while Naitasiri Secondary School with 6 gold, 5 silver and three bronze.

Finally, in third is Wainimala Secondary School with four gold, three silver and four bronze.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.