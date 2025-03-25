80 players under Byrne's watch

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has confirmed that 80 players are currently under his watch for the upcoming July Tests and November series.

He had a chance to catch up with the media via a Zoom call after returning from a visit to some players in the northern hemisphere, where he met with a few players.

Byrne also confirmed that out of the 80 players, he has yet to speak with 30 and hopes to do so in the coming weeks.

“‘It’s been a good trip and a great opportunity to outline the year schedule to some of our players and to go and see a couple of their training environments as well and yeah it has been a good trip.”

He adds that, at the moment, it’s quite a task to assess the list of players and the depth in each position.

However, he will soon need to make some tough decisions on player selection to sort out visas and other logistics, ensuring everything runs as smoothly as possible.

