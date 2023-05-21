3-day classical chess for Ratu Sukuna Day

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation]

Fiji Chess Federation is organizing its first-ever Under-1800 Rating chess Championship which is scheduled during the Ratu Sukuna long weekend.

It is scheduled on the 27th to the 29th of May at the Fiji Olympic House in Suva.

Ex-Olympiad reps will also be taking part and are expected to intensify the competition.

Fiji Chess General Secretary Goru Arvind says it is a standard format tournament with 30 minutes plus 30 seconds per move in 9 rounds of play.

He adds they have introduced an Under-1800 event to encourage more new players to achieve World Chess Federation Ratings in the Standard Format.

Arvind is also inviting new chess players in the country who do not have a FIDE Rating.

There are also Primary and Secondary School divisions which will be widely contested by students from Suva Grammar School, Dudley Intermediate Primary, Jai Narayan College and some others.

Scouting of new players will also be done during the competitions.