13-year-old Karalaini to fly Fiji flag at Pacific Cup

Australian Football League Fiji rep Sheridan Karalaini is set to make history next month, becoming the youngest player from Fiji to represent the South Pacific side at the upcoming Pacific Cup.

At just 13 years old, Karalaini says the selection is a dream opportunity for any young athlete, and one she is grateful to have earned at such an early stage of her sporting journey.

Her rise follows a proven pathway that has previously produced Swire Shipping Fijian Drua stars Simi Kuruvoli and Sikeli Rabitu, both of whom progressed through similar development systems before being scouted at the professional level.

Karalaini says she feels blessed to be gifted with the talent and is excited about what the future holds in the sport.

“I started playing in term 3 nearing our exams where my friend invited me to come for training – I didn’t expect that as a newbie I’d be selected to be part of the Fiji team. I was so over the moon after hearing my name in the Fiji squad and that also made my parents proud and my whole family too. So I’ve been doing what’s required and now I’m part of the South Pacific team.”

The Vatukarasa, Nadroga lass says she is determined to make the most of the opportunity, using the exposure to sharpen her skills and learn from some of the best emerging players in the region.

“With this open door, I’ve been encouraged to learn more from the senior members of my team and also the other south pacific reps. I’ve also been encouraged to talk and mingle with the more seasoned players and pick their minds. My parents have really been great support system during this journey and I’m so grateful to mum and dad for ensuring I get the support I need to succeed in this sport. I’m also grateful to God for the strength.”

A squad of seven girls and five boys is currently undergoing intensive training sessions as part of their preparations. The girls’ Pacific Cup will be held next month in Australia, while the boys’ competition is scheduled for March.

