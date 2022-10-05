100 cars for Fiji Day motor show

[File Photo]

Car lovers can expect some new introductions to the Syndicate and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s second only motor show on Fiji Day.

The TotalEnergies and Vodafone-sponsored Suva City Motor Show returns due to public demand after a successful show during Constitution Day last month.

The Syndicate Club Assistant Secretary Sidharth Kumar says support from sponsors has been tremendous as they push for a successful Fiji Day motor show.

He says this time, there is something different for participants and the public to look forward to.

“We will be showcasing some of Fiji’s finest cars and 4WD. We have limited entries to 100 vehicles giving more space opportunities for car enthusiasts to showcase their pride and joy. This time we will be hosting all our participants for a pre-event dinner, a first for Fiji. At this dinner, we hope to build stronger networks and uplift our car community.”

With this, people can also expect the 100 participating cars to drive through from Nausori to Constitution Avenue in Albert Park, Suva, timing the event that starts at 12pm and runs until 7pm on Fiji Day.

The motor show will see 55 categories of cars showcased with planned activities for kids and families.

TotalEnergies Marketing Fiji Human Resource and Admin Vice-President Susan Miller says this event is special as it involves a lot of young people in realizing their interest in cars.

FBC Sales and Marketing Manager Vijen Kumar says it is a family event and it will be bigger and better.