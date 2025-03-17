100 bonus points for Marist 7s

[File Photo]

Teams who have been competing in the Fiji Bitter 7s Series will have a chance to earn the 100 bonus points on offer at this week’s Marist 7s.

Apart from the ranking points, the men’s Cup winner will also collect 100 bonus points at the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which kicks off on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Last week Series leaders Devo Babas earned 75 bonus points after claiming the Nawaka 7s title beating Lavidi Brothers in the final.

Marist 7s Tournament Director, Koli Korovulavula, says there are four flagship tournaments in the Series that offer bonus points.

He says 95 teams will feature in the 2025 Marist 7s in Suva.

Meanwhile, the coaches and managers briefing for under 18 boys and girls, plus U18-21 along with the women’s will be held at 5pm today at Lambert Hall in Flagstaff.

Local and overseas viewers can watch the Live and Exclusive coverage of the three days tournament on Viti+ for $69FJD.

