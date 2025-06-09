Zero tolerance for serious offences within the Police Force

File Photo

The Fiji Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy for serious offences involving its personnel, stressing that all cases are thoroughly investigated before charges are sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalarua, says according to official data, police officers implicated in drug and sexual offences between January 2023 and October 2025 continue to face firm disciplinary and legal action.

While responding to a written question by Opposition MP Jone Usamate, the Minister says drug offences involving police officers increased in 2024, with 12 officers charged, compared to 10 in 2023.

He says one of the officers charged in 2024 faced two counts of unlawful possession, involving both methamphetamine and cocaine.

The trend continued in 2025, with five officers charged as of October, four of whom were implicated in multiple offences, including unlawful possession, supply and importation of illicit drugs.

Data shows that while 10 cases were recorded in 2023, the number rose to 13 in 2024, and 10 cases were registered in just the first 10 months of 2025.

Sexual offences involving police officers show a downward trend from 2023 to 2025.

Eight officers were implicated in 2023, six in 2024, and four between January and October 2025. However, the number of counts per case demonstrates the severity of the crimes.

Naivalarua says in 2023, 26 counts of sexual offences were recorded against police officers, including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

This figure dropped to 22 in 2024 and then significantly to six counts in the first ten months of 2025.

Offences recorded over the years include multiple counts of rape, attempted rape, defilement of minors, indecent assault, sexual assault, and indecently insulting or annoying any person

Naivalarua says the Force remains committed to maintaining public trust and integrity and any officer convicted of serious crimes, particularly those involving drugs or sexual offences, is immediately dismissed upon conviction.

