Youth urged to embrace kava farming as viable industry

The government is working on encouraging and engaging youth in kava farming, promoting it as a viable and rewarding livelihood.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and SME’s Manoa Kamikamica says youth are encouraged to view kava farming as a profitable industry.

Kamikamica states that Fiji has the potential to grow the industry significantly by providing assistance.

Minister for Trade and SME’s Manoa Kamikamica

He has urged local producers to focus on expanding into global markets.

“So that’s something that we’re trying to grapple with and work around. If we can get people in the village earning $20,000, $50,000 just by having a farm in the village, you will have people that will select to stay in the village, stay longer, and actually produce a lot more.”

However, Kamikamica says this is only possible if the government works with the people to reengineer the country’s economic architecture, as there is no “single silver bullet solution.”

