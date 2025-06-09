Youth engagement key focus in constitution amendment

Navitalai Moceiwasa

During the recent Constitution Review Consultation, participants pressed experts on how youth will be effectively included in the amendment process, citing a prevalent feeling of exclusion from national decisions.

Youth representative Navitalai Moceiwasa says that much of Fiji’s youth today is apathetic and often disengaged from such matters.

He urged the experts to develop strategies to ensure that youth voices are not only heard but that they actively and meaningfully contribute to the successful amendment of the Constitution.

Moceiwasa emphasized that young people must be heard because future constitutional changes will affect them.

“I remember trying to come here this afternoon and get my debate team to come, but they were not interested. How, as a panelist, will you ensure that these critical matters involving national decision-making sound exciting to young people? This kind of engagement is something young people would not even dare to enter the room for.”



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

In response, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says they will work together with religious groups and communities to reach out to young people.

“What you should do is inspire and motivate young people to participate in these forums. That’s the problem with i-Taukei. You go to a hall, they drink kava, they can stay until three o’clock, but they can’t discuss any topic of the day. Even the topic we’re discussing, you need to present it in a way that motivates them to come; otherwise, it’ll be different.”

Governance specialist Emele Diututuraga says the amendment process must be conducted properly and inclusively.

“I think this is where the two or three tracks come in. If you’re going to target young people, the commission and those managing the process need to design a process and assign people who can guide them. If you go into a room and ask young people, ‘What kind of constitutional amendments do you want?’ many haven’t even read the Constitution.”

Experts also suggested that information should be presented in a language and style that young people understand, as many of them do not know what the Constitution or its First Amendment means.

