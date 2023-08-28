Young population involved in drug peddling: ACP Driu

The illicit drug trade has found a strong foothold among the younger generation, with individuals between the ages of 16 and 25 being the most vulnerable.

Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu, says this is becoming a concerning issue, and they have employed various strategies to effectively combat drug peddling.

“I can confirm that looking at the current trend, there is an increase in the number of people found in possession of drugs, especially those between the ages of 16 and 25 at the moment.

ACP Driu says they have also noted a shift in areas where drug transactions are taking place.

“We have been arresting people for found in possession of drugs in public places, people have been moving around in public places to sell drugs and also formal settlements and shopping complexes and those are some of the areas, they have shifted from the city and they have moved to big shopping centers to do this trade . “

However, he has not been able to confirm whether this young population has been taking these illicit substances.