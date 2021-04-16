Home

Young boy in hospital following accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 16, 2021 8:05 pm
[Source: Supplied]

A seven-year-old boy was transferred to the CWM hospital following an accident at Pacific Harbour this afternoon.

The victim was a passenger in a private vehicle driven by his 19-year-old brother.

Police confirm they were on their way to Sigatoka when the incident occurred.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged the 19-year-old overtook a vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a man in his 50’s.

All three passengers, including the 19-year-old driver, are currently admitted at the Navua Hospital and are in stable condition.

