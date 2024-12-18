You are loyal servants of Fiji, Rabuka tells Heads of Missions

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka opened Fiji’s Heads of Missions meeting this morning, reminding ambassadors and high commissioners that they are not sent abroad to lie for their country.

Rabuka told the heads of missions that he hopes they are serving diligently.

“You are loyal servants of Fiji sent abroad to give the world the true image, true picture, true wishes, true hopes, and true aspirations of Fiji and its people.”

The Prime Minister reminded them that no matter the duration of their service, they must ensure they are loyal to serving their country.

“Some of you have been out there for some time; some are nearing the end of your career as diplomats. Wherever you are in your career, I encourage you to give your best in the remaining or in all the years ahead of you, representing our country and showing what Fiji is like and not only Fiji in the world but Fiji to the world.”

Rabuka adds he will welcome a one-on-one meeting with the heads of missions to get their views and opinions on what can be done for improvement in their field of service.

This meeting is the first of its kind that brings together Fiji’s Heads of Missions from around the world to deliberate on Fiji’s national priorities.

The meeting will conclude on Friday.