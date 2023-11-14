Yalobi villagers move to evacuation center

[Source: zoom.earth]

Villagers of Yalobi, Waya in Yasawa have moved to the community hall as winds have started to pick up.

Speaking from Yalobi Nursing Station District Nurse Ekari Dawale says the day was calm until after 7pm.

Dawale says fiberglass boats have all been moved ashore.

She adds that most villagers were able to secure their properties before nightfall.

Meanwhile, people of Matacawalevu in Nacula have also moved to the evacuation center.

Villager, Sakaraia Tubuku says they are feeling the northeast winds, but there is still no rain.