Workshops to address ease of doing business commence

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The first of a series of workshops on Change Management specifically designed for agencies involved in the Fiji Government’s Ease of Doing Business programme is now underway.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali, while speaking at the workshop, highlighted that they will delve into the core principles and best practices of Change Management.

Ali says they will also look at various aspects, including understanding the psychology of change and developing effective communication strategies.

Article continues after advertisement



Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali.

He adds that through such workshops, they hope to build more forward-looking, adaptive, and resilient institutions and civil servants that not only respond to the needs of Fiji Citizens and businesses but actively promote and facilitate their growth.



[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Ali says without a doubt that the 2023–24 National Budget will focus on growing the economy sustainably through a diversified and broadened economic base and favourable conditions for doing business and investments.