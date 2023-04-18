Workshop to benefit rural communities

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is trying hard to implement the Saemaul Geumgo initiative for the benefit of rural development.

The Saemaul Geumgo initiative is about the sharing of knowledge on community-driven development.

The Ministry and the Korean Federation of Community are hosting a workshop that aims to provide leadership training and information sharing to improve common goals, best practices, and expertise for the benefit of rural development.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka states that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of encouraging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and their sustainability to support local communities and improve living standards and economic growth.

“To the community representatives, government officials, and participants present today, you are the catalyst of this new corporative model and will help spread the gospel in your respective villages, communities, and ministries. This workshop will help enlighten and empower you on the Saemaul Geumgo initiative, which, when implemented, will hopefully reap rewards for all Fijians.”

The Minister also acknowledged the Korean government for its support through the Saemaul Geumgo initiative, which is currently being piloted in the villages of Silana and Naimasimasi in the province of Tailevu, and Mau in the province of Namosi.