Work underway to formalize informal settlements

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the government is working on formalizing 48 informal settlements.

He says twenty development leases have been renewed for another five years until 2027, while the remaining 24 are still valid.

Lack of proper planning led to the delay in construction work for 45 settlements in the last eight years.

“Since the acquisition of the 48 development leases, only three Mr. Speaker, Cuvu in Nadroga, Nadi, and Waidamudamu settlement in Nausori had their upgrades completed in 2022.”

Nalumisa says the Ministry has progressively planned for the upgrade.

“The preparation work includes topographic surveys, scheme plans, IA, environmental impact assessments, geodetic surveys, and engineering plans as part of the process. At the completion of this preparation stage, construction work will commence.”

The 2016 Fiji Informal Settlement Analysis report reveals there were 250 informal settlements; however, in 2019, it grew up to 300.