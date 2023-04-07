Work to begin soon on new rehab centre

Tamavua Twomey Hospital

Work on the new National Rehabilitation Centre in Tamavua is expected to begin soon.

Minister for Health and Medical Service Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the $22.2 million project, which is arranged by the Korean government, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will replace the current Twomey Hospital which has been declared non-compliant with OHS requirements.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, the Ministry of Health is expected to shoulder the initial operational cost to demolish the old Rehabilitation Centre, as well as the cost for site preparation, relocation cost or moving health services from the old Rehabilitation Centre to the Tamavua Twomey Hospital.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lalabalavu says the relocation plans include relocating the stores to shipping containers, renovation of stores and adjacent areas and convert to rehab clinic, nurses and doctors’ office space, construct wheelchair accessible washrooms, upgrade power supply, construct waiting areas for outpatients and construct ramps from the main road to the carpark.