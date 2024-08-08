Wong in Suva to boost Pacific relations

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong says attending the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Suva is an opportunity to exchange ideas and work together, in the Pacific Way.

She is in Suva from today, which marks fifth visit to Fiji as Foreign Minister.

Wong says the meeting is also to discuss responses to our shared challenges, including climate change, regional security and driving economic growth.

The Minster goes on to add about her country for a shared vision for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and unified region, with the Pacific Islands Forum at its heart.

The meeting she says will implement the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, to foster a more interconnected and resilient Pacific.

Australia will also discuss its bid to host the COP31 Climate Change Conference in partnership with Pacific Island countries, and its aim to turn the world’s attention to the immediate impact of the climate crisis on the region and accelerate global action.

Australia’s Ambassador for First Nations People, Justin Mohamed, will accompany Wong to the PIF Foreign Ministers Meeting for the first time, elevating First Nations’ perspectives in our engagement and deepening connections with the PIF family.

Wong is currently touring the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, a critical element of Fiji’s health services, and will join Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on the announcement of the successful tenderer to undertake the CWM infrastructure masterplan, essential to help address Fiji’s health needs.