Women urged to be agents of change

[Photo: Supplied]

Women employed at Shangri-La Yanuca Island resort were urged to upskill themselves and become agents of change at the resort’s International Women’s Day celebration.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Kiran emphasized the importance of education and highlighted the prevalence of violence against women in Fiji.

Kiran also urged women to utilize their time well on social media, in line with this year’s IWD theme of “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

Article continues after advertisement

The resort’s General Manager, Francis Lee, acknowledged the Minister for taking time out her busy schedule to preside over the celebrations and praised women as the shining stars and pillars of strength in every household.



[Photo: Supplied]

The event also recognized long-serving female colleagues and those dominating male-oriented fields of work.

In addition, the celebrations saw the awarding of Mind That Child Training certificates to 20 babysitters from local communities along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka.