Women showcase talents at expo

Women from Lomaiviti and Lau have displayed their impressive range of talents and skills at the Eastern Division Women’s Expo.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo acknowledged the event as a testimony of women’s dedication to achieving economic independence for their families.

He says despite social, religious, and cultural barriers, many Fijian women are striving for true economic empowerment.

The two-day exhibition, hosted by the Ministry for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, featured over 100 female artisans.

Vosarogo states the government believes that entrepreneurship can help women achieve innovation, social change, community development, and job creation.