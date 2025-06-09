Women powering sugar industry progress

Progress in the sugar industry is reshaping the cane fields, where diversification is evident as more women have joined the harvesting crews this crushing season.

In the Waicoba sector in Nadi, Ruci Kaitoga braves the scorching heat, determined to cut cane and support her family.

This is uncommon to see, especially as tradition holds that men belong in the fields and women at home.

Kaitoga is one of the few women who are part of the cane harvesting process, braving the weather and harvesting cane to support her family.

Kaitoga, along with her husband, works as a cane cutter during the harvesting season.

She believes that raising a family is a team effort, and not solely the man’s role in a marriage.

Despite the scorching heat, she remains patient and dedicated, qualities she believes are essential to thrive in this era.

“I want to support my husband, especially with the high cost of living. It’s better if we work together to help our family progress, having children to care for.”

The progress of the sugar industry, one of Fiji’s key economic drivers, rests on workers like Ruci, whose quiet patience and determination leave a far-reaching impact.

