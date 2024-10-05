Women honored for contribution to economy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Women have taken the lead in poverty alleviation through their involvement in the establishment of micro, small, and medium enterprises in Fiji.

A recent survey by the Asian Development Bank reveals that women account for 19 percent of the MSMEs with over 5000 women involved in the sector.

This was conveyed by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in his address at the 14th South Pacific Business Development Foundation Day and Business Woman of the Year Awards Night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last night.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame says as women are empowered economically, they become agents of change that fosters prosperity for the current and future generations.

“The holistic nature of women-led enterprises, which often focus on creating sustainable livelihoods, addressing social challenges, and nurturing the next generation, is clear. Your courage to take that first step towards financial independence is an inspiration to us all. In doing so, you have empowered yourselves and your next generation.”

Ratu Wiliame acknowledged the support from SPBD which has enabled women to turn their dream into reality, an elevation of their status in society.

The President says the provision of independence in finance for women allows them to improve the standard of living in their families and communities.

A multitude of women convened to reflect on the theme “Women-Led Micro-Enterprises Enriching Lives and Building Futures”, a powerful message that highlights the contribution by women to the socio-economic landscape in Fiji.