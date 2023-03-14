Women and girls online safety is crucial: Tabuya

[Source: Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation\Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya has reaffirmed government’s role in ensuring women and girls have access to safe and productive online experience at an affordable cost.

She highlighted this during the UN Women Youth Forum held last week.

Tabuya also shared the positives and potential risks that the digital era and artificial intelligence technology have on women and girls alike.

The minister discussed the possible solutions we must consider in order to minimize them.

She thanked UN Women for prioritizing youth voices and leadership in the Commission on the Status of Women.

Tabuya says she was delighted to see youth advocates taking the lead in the empowerment of women and girls.