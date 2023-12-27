WHO targets NCD risk factors

The World Health Organization is focusing on reducing the major risk factors for noncommunicable diseases to prevent deaths.

According to the WHO, heart and lung diseases, cancer, and diabetes are the world’s largest killers, including Fiji.

Around 70 to 80 percent of total deaths are caused by NCDs in Fiji, while premature mortality accounts for 30 to 40 percent of all NCD-related deaths.

WHO, Coordinator Management of NCD’s Dr Enrique Domingo, says tackling the risk factors will not only save lives; it will also provide a huge boost for economic development.

“With NCD, we want to have systems that are responsive and that want to keep people healthy for a longer period of time instead of treating them when they are sick. We think of NCD’s as something that is a normal progression of things. Partially, it is, but what we are saying is that you can delay it or prevent it because a lot of it is preventable.”

Dr Domingo says if people take preventative measures, then they can reduce the need for more expensive treatment.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu states they are screening for NCDs to collect data, highlighting the importance of prevention.

Dr Lalabalavu says they are incorporating risk assessment and management strategies into the healthcare system to ensure early intervention and timely treatment.