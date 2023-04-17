West schools to join ROG Ambassadors Program

[Source: Supplied] PRF Founder, Mr. Amitesh Deo conducting a training session with the ROG Ambassadors of Jai Narayan College.

The Recycling on the Go (ROG) Ambassadors Program will be expanded to two more schools in 2023 once it is endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

This was revealed by the founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation, Amitesh Deo.

Deo says the Recycling On the Go Ambassadors Program is strategically designed to inculcate best practices of recycling in a school environment and impact the mindset and behavior of students towards recycling.

“When it comes to the environment, the impact of plastic on the environment, and all of those things, So it’s meant to be thought-provoking. It’s aimed to sort of create that atmosphere where students are able to then see a plastic bottle or see a recyclable and see it differently. So it’s aimed at that.”

The ROG Ambassadors Program is an initiative of the Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with Swire Shipping.

24 students of Jai Narayan College were selected as ROG Ambassadors, who took up the initiative to advocate for waste management and recycling to over 900 students and teachers at their school.

Deo revealed that through Swire Shipping’s continued partnership and commitment towards this recycling initiative, the program will be upscaled to two west-based schools, and further details are expected to be released following the endorsement by the Ministry of Education.