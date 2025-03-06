Welfare of retired service personnel to be improved

Source: RFMF Facebook / Awareness session for retired personnel / file photo

Minister for Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the government remains committed to improving the welfare of retired service personnel.

He says this includes providing better access to health care, financial assistance, and reintegration programs for those transitioning into civilian life.

Tikoduadua says the Veterans Affairs Unit continues to work closely with stakeholders to address the needs of the retired service people, and ensure that their sacrifices are recognized and honored.

He says he will continue to advocate for policies that uphold their dignity and enhance their quality of life.

