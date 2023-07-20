Wearing Fiji Airways ID again feels surreal

After an unexpected termination in 2020 that left more than 400 flight attendants without jobs, the skies are looking brighter for Sawelio Ratuyada and his fellow colleagues as they eagerly prepare to soar again with Fiji Airways.

For Ratuyada, who has been a dedicated flight attendant for the past 26 years, he says the journey back to the skies feels surreal and nostalgic.

Ratuyada says a number of former flight attendants, who endured a painful layoff due to the pandemic’s impact on the aviation industry, are now just weeks away from getting their wings.

“I can’t explain the feeling. I’m very proud. I’m very excited at the same time.”

The father of two says that the training has proven to be both a refresher and a reminder of their unwavering dedication to their craft.

Reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster since his termination, Ratuyada says that wearing his ID again feels like a dream come true.

“Almost four years ago I had this, this was my same lanyard that I had before COVID. So I came back and it’s a return to flight. I’m wearing it back again.”

The father of two says that going through the training feels like going back in time to 1994 when he first joined Fiji Airways and underwent the very same course.

60 former crew are currently undergoing various stages of training while 200 other flight attendants who have chosen to return to work will need to undergo the mandatory course before donning their wings once more.

Six former flight attendants are expected to be the first take to the skies again next week.