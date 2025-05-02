We will not interfere with Indonesia-West Papua matter

file photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated that Fiji will not interfere in the matter of Indonesian Sovereignty regarding West Papua.

Rabuka recently made an official visit to Indonesia which sparked debate with activists of the Free West Papua Movement.

He states that the matter is for the sovereign state of Indonesia to address.

However, he expresses deep sympathy for the people of West Papua.

He drew a parallel with the Island of Rotuma, which sought independence after 1987, emphasising that it was a matter of Fijian Sovereignty.

“That is the matter for Indonesia to deal with although we feel for the Melanesian kinsman the West Papua, it is part of Indonesia, just like Rotuma is part of Fiji when there was a move for Rotuman independence after 1987 we said no that was a matter for Fiji sovereign issue.”

On September 7, 2023 the Melanesian Spearhead Group appointed Rabuka and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape as special envoys to Indonesia.

Their mandate was to meet with the President of Indonesia to discuss the pressing issue of West Papua

In August last year, the two acknowledged that they had failed to secure a meeting with the Indonesian President Prabwo Subianto.

Rabuka was officially invited to Indonesia recently and he has extended an invitation to President Subianto for an official visit to Fiji.

He has since revealed no indication as to whether their discussion included the ongoing and sensitive issue of West Papua.

