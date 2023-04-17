We are tired of hearing timeframes: Tudravu

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu

The Tailevu Province is tired of hearing timeframes for water projects that are scheduled to be completed by the Water Authority to help address water issues.

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu, while responding to Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan’s presentation during the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting, says intermittent water supply remains an issue despite WAF’s efforts to address it in and around the province.

Tudravu says this is affecting the lives of communities, including those living in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

“We don’t want to hear any timelines anymore, what we would like to hear now is that project. The word that I want to use here is “So near yet so far”. Most of the provinces here, the Tikinas suffer from water issues, Namara,Vugalei and all these areas. You are talking about timelines which you cannot achieve at this point in time that is the concern.”

WAF is currently working on three key projects in the province, and WAF Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan says they will continue to work hard to provide the best to their customers.

Dr. Chanan says the other three projects will start in the next three to four months, while the main one is the Nailega to Veinuqa Pipeline Extension.

“In terms of the pipeline extension, I can say that the tendering is already out, and as soon as we award the tender, the timeframes become really quick, so the tender we are hoping for is that within the next month, we should be able to award the tender, and the project will start very quickly.”

The Nailega to Veinuqa Pipeline Extension is a $6 million project that will help address water issues in parts of Tailevu North.

Dr.Chanan also highlights that the unusual dry spell, including the aging water infrastructure, among other issues, is affecting the production of water that is affecting the Suva-Nausori corridor, including Tailevu and the Rewa Delta.