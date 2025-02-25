Waterlogging affects cane farms in Labasa

Sugar production in the Northern Division faces yet another setback as farmers report that heavy rainfall and flooding from yesterday have already affected their cane.

While Tropical Cyclone Rae has now exited the group, farmers remain concerned about waterlogging on their farms, which could further impact crop yields and overall cane production.

Cane farmer Brij Bushan says waterlogging has been an ongoing issue, significantly affecting farmers in Vunivau and Soasoa, who have invested considerable time, effort, and resources into maintaining their farms.

Article continues after advertisement

“The water log is just because of the drainage. They should have some more drainage so that the water goes to the sea. We had around 3 ft of water on the main road in the cane field; still, the water is there, around about 10,000 tons.”

Bushan, who harvested 800 tonnes last year, fears that continued rain in Labasa could lead to a decline in production this season.

“The water is locked in the Soasoa and Vunivau areas up till All Saints School. Yeah, because of the cane we have recently put in, and I put some manure there, and that is all washed away in that heavy rain. So that drain is where all the manure from the sugar cane goes in the river.”

Meanwhile, the Soasoa field, home to numerous cane farms, has been significantly impacted by the recent rain and flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Rae, further affecting overall production.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link