Water woes plague Suva-Nausori corridor

Tomu Terega and his family at Sakoca, Tacirua

Residents in the Suva-Nausori corridor are facing ongoing challenges with water supply, as intermittent water cuts and low pressure continue to disrupt their daily lives.

Some areas are still experiencing low water pressure or even no water supply, causing inconvenience and stress for families, particularly this Easter weekend.

Tomu Terega, a resident of Sakoca in Tacirua, expressed frustration over the persistent issue of water cuts, which have become a normal occurrence in the area.

He says they have been without water for over a week.

“We are pleading with relevant authorities to please seriously looked into the issue here in Tacirua because we really need water in our homes especially this long weekend.”

Even though a water pump station is nearby, Torega says many residents are still struggling with limited or no access to water supply on a regular basis.

Another resident, Peceli Raiqeu, highlighted the inadequacy of water carting services, stating that they sometimes do not reach Tacirua, and even when they do, the supply is limited before the water trucks return.

As a result, residents have resorted to using water tanks, which only provide enough water for a few days, forcing them to seek alternative water sources.

WAF CEO Dr. Amit Chanan is yet to respond to questions sent by FBC News yesterday.

