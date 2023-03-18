Water woes affect thousands, full restoration by Monday onwards

Thousands of residents along the Suva-Nausori corridor are still without water following a planned shut-down yesterday.

The Water Authority this morning stated that restoration is now underway; however, in several places, water woes continue to affect thousands.

FBC News had initially asked WAF when full restoration could be achieved; now the authority says that it is expected to be achieved from Monday onwards.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF Chief Executive Amit Chanan says given the extent of the Suva-Nausori network, once the plant has been brought back online, water supply can only be progressively restored, with each reservoir being refilled and the bulk supply pipelines being re-pressurized.

Chanan says this shut down is the second stage of essential works to replace the two old transformers currently in service to power the Waila Water Treatment Plant, which were installed and commissioned along with the plant in 1982.