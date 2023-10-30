Water woe plagues Cikobia Island

A dried up well on Cicobia Island [left], Villagers resort to mangrove swamp water to bath [Photos: Supplied]

The four villages of the far-flung Cikobia Island in Vanua Levu have been yet again plagued by a water woe cast by a month-long dry spell.

Speaking to FBC News, Vatulele Village Headman Poasa Ravucui says all their water sources have dried up, from the tanks to wells on the island.

Ravucui says they are barely surviving on the last bit of water left in a 10,000-litre water tank, but it is not enough to meet their day-to-day activities.

“We have two big cement water tanks; one for Vatulele and Nautovatu, and the other for Nalele and Vuninuku. We also a few 10,000-liter water tanks in a number of houses in the four villages. We also have wells. All these water sources have dried up, as there has not been any rain for a month.”

Ravucui says the dry spell has also taken a toll on their land, forcing them to prioritize their meals and resort to a limited supply of food.

He says it also poses health risks, claiming that they identified two cases of diarrhoea.

The village headman has called for urgent intervention by the government, as they have been stuck in the situation for over a month.

The Divisional Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima confirms that a government shipping franchise will supply water to the island this week.

Rainima says they are yet to confirm any incidences of diarrhoea, but medical professionals are also monitoring the situation on Cikobia Island.