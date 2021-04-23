Water supply to normalize later this week

Water supply is being progressively restored, with normal supply to all expected later in the week.

Water Authority Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says their teams continue with repair and restoration works to the dislocated pipe section of the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir.

However Soderberg says people need to also bear in mind that restoration and repair progress are ultimately dependent on the weather, and safety concerns from both COVID-19 and the on-site hazards of a major landslide.

He says people in the greater Suva area are urged to be patient and to use water sparingly during this time so as not to strain the system, since it is still operating at a reduced capacity.

Sodeberg confirms that water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas during this disruption period.