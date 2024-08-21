Water supply sources at critical levels

[Source: Water Fiji / Facebook]

Major water supply sources in the three main divisions across the country are now operating on critical levels.

The Water Authority of Fiji says in the North, the Wainikoro system will be subject to a rationing program and water carting assistance if the situation worsens.

The same applies for the Nasalasala system while the Vunika system north-east of Labasa is being supplemented by the Benau system.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF says two of the three systems in Rakiraki are also on critical levels, the same in Lautoka.

It says the Vaturu Dam which supplies raw water to the Nadogo Water Treatment Plant and services the Nadi water system and Lautoka system is also approaching critical levels.

The Authority says the continuous sunny weather observed within the region continues to impact the recovery of the Tamavua water supply system as water sources may deteriorate impacting water production which will further prompt the team to initiate water rationing to customers within the Tamavua water supply system.

It says out of 20 water sources in the Central Division, nine have reached critical levels while five water sources remain normal to approaching critical status with a continuous receding trend in level and flows observed.