Water sector tackles plastic waste crisis

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Fiji’s mineral water industry is addressing critical environmental challenges such as plastic waste and energy consumption.

These efforts are part of a broader push to adopt sustainable practices while maintaining the high water quality that the sector is known for.

Industry leaders are exploring innovative technologies and environmentally friendly solutions to ensure long-term competitiveness.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica met with leading mineral water companies last week to drive innovation and sustainability in the sector.

Discussions focused on adopting advanced technologies and ensuring the industry remains competitive locally and internationally.

Kamikamica said that the government was committed to supporting businesses as they grow while contributing to environmental protection.