Water restrictions in place

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji has imposed water restrictions for customers in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor, as dry weather conditions have caused low raw water extraction from the Waimanu River.

Chief Executive Office Dr Amit Chanan states that the reduced supply of treated water has resulted in intermittent water supply and even no water situations for customers.

The Authority says that the restrictions, effective immediately, prohibit the use of water for car washing, gardening, new turf irrigation, swimming pool top-ups, and washing hard surfaces such as driveways and footpaths.

The CEO expressed concern that the long-term average flow at Waimanu of 883.77 million liters per day has decreased to 281.69 for March and April 2023.

He adds that the water level has fallen below the minimum 0.8m threshold level required for raw water pumps to operate, highlighting the need for water conservation.

Chanan has called on the public to take necessary steps to conserve water at home and workplaces as the delivery of clean and safe drinking water remains a top priority for WAF.