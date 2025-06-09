Water-prank leads to crash

[File Photo]

Three juveniles have been identified for allegedly throwing water at a motorcyclist, causing an accident in Nabua.

The incident occurred along Sukanaivalu Road on the evening of Wednesday, January 14th, when the rider lost control and veered off the road.

Police confirmed the victim was not injured.

The juveniles, aged 13 and 15, will be brought in for questioning with their parents as investigations continue.

Police have again warned the public against this dangerous practice, which poses a serious risk to road users.

